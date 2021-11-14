Tim Patrick injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick’s knee injury is still bothering him heading into this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed practice on Wednesday, but was able to get in some work as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday this week. Patrick is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Tim Patrick (knee)

Patrick led the Broncos in receiving in last week’s big upset over the Dallas Cowboys. He caught four passes on five targets for 85 yards and a touchdown, that one coming a big time 44-yard play. He was forced out of the game late with his knee injury.

It’s a good sign for his availability that he was able to get in some work later in the week. However, you should check the news Sunday morning before making any final lineup decisions. If Patrick can’t play, it could mean a few more targets for Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.