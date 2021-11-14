Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 14

We’ve got Week 10 of the NFL season going on but there’s some NBA to get us through the night. There are a few afternoon games before the five-game main slate at night. Here we’re going to go over some play prop bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday.

LaMelo Ball O6.5 rebounds (-140)

There are a lot of interesting lines on Ball for Warriors vs. Hornets tonight. You could go with his points, rebounds, assists total over at 34.5 for -110. We’ll stick with a safe line — which I also don’t mind using in a same-game parlay or prop parlay. Ball, when he’s getting 30+ minutes, is a very active rebounder. He has at least 7 rebounds in four straight games. The pace of this matchup should be very high, which means more possessions, which means more chances at rebounds for Ball.

James Harden O9.5 assists (+105)

If we went back and looked at Harden’s assist prop line and whether or not it was juiced up in, say, each of the past five seasons? Would we ever see a line under 10.5 at plus-odds? Probably, yeah you’re right. The point is, Harden has looked more like the All-Star guard we know and love. He’s got double-digit assists in four of the past six games.

The Nets are big favorites and that’s likely why this line is where it’s at; the books don’t expect Harden to play a ton of minutes if things get out of hand. Still, Harden has gotten close to this line at halftime in some spots. Brooklyn also has played down to competition a bit this season. There’s some risk we get a bad beat and its 8-9 assists, but I’ll take that risk at plus-odds.

