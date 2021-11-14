Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys had two tight ends that seemingly refused to get out of the other one’s way in Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin. Jarwin is on IR with an injury and so last week was supposed to be Schultz’s time to shine even though he had a tough matchup. Schultz responded with four receptions on five targets for 54 yards. This wasn’t a bad outing, but he feels far removed from his three straight double-digit point totals between Weeks 4 and 6. On the season, Schultz has 37 receptions on 49 targets for 424 yards and three touchdowns. This week, he and the Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

The Falcons are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers per game to opposing tight ends in fantasy. Schultz is the third receiving option behind teammates CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. With Jarwin still sidelined, he at least will still see good usage in a decent matchup. You could do much worse than Schultz this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Schultz this week.