Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Lakers Sunday

Even though it is an NFL Sunday, the NBA has several games on the schedule. The first game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

The Spurs (4-8) have lost three out of their last five games, which includes a 14-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Lakers (7-6) are coming off a disappointing 107-83 defeat to Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, which also saw their two-game winning streak snapped. Los Angeles will be looking to get back into the win column on Sunday and take a commanding 2-0 season series lead over the Spurs.

Spurs vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -3

It is hard to know which Lakers’ team will see on a nightly basis, especially with LeBron James still out. Los Angeles is 6-4 at home this season and had two good wins earlier this week against the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. However, that came crashing down on Friday night as the Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 63-34 in the second half.

Los Angeles is 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games this season and they are 2-7 ATS when pegged as the home favorite. As for the Spurs, they’ve been up and down to start off the 2021-22 regular season. In their last five road games, San Antonio has a record of 2-3 with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic. But in those three defeats, they’ve allowed opponents to average 111.3 points per game.

The Spurs are also 1-6 against teams from the Western Conference, which includes a home loss to the Lakers. Despite the Spurs being a great road underdog team with a 3-1 record ATS and 5-2 ATS after a loss, I believe the Lakers come back with a dominating win led by Anthony Davis. He should be able to put points against a depleted Spurs’ froncourt.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

Surprisingly, both teams have been profitable when it comes to playing the over for point totals this season. The point total has gone over in five of the Lakers’ last five games when they are playing the Spurs at the Staples Center. Additionally, the Spurs’ over record is 6-5-1, while the Lakers’ over record is 7-6. The first time these two played this season, the final point total was 236.

