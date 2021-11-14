Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Hornets on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors will take their show on the road as they head down to the Queen City to play LaMelo Ball and Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night. This is the second time that these two teams have played each other. In their first meeting on Nov. 4, the Warriors defeated the Hornets 114-92 at the Chase Center.

The Warriors (11-1) have won seven straight games after they defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93 on Friday night. The Hornets have won two consecutive games after they lost five straight to open up the month. Charlotte defeated the New York Knicks 104-98 at home on Friday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Warriors vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5

This should be one of the better and more exciting games on today’s schedule. Golden State has been playing out of their minds this season with a league-best 11-1 record. Their only loss on the young season happened against the Memphis Grizzlies last month. During their current win streak, the Warriors are defeating opponents by an average of 21.4 points per game, which is just incredible.

In their three road wins this season, Golden State is winning by nine points per game, which were against teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State is 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games and 7-3-1 when they are listed as the favorite.

The Hornets can keep this game close, especially with the way that Ball, Miles Bridges, and Kelly Oubre Jr. have played as of late. However, can we trust the Hornets to buckle down on defense? This season, Charlotte is giving up a league-worst 116 points per game and 116.8 points per game at home. But they are 3-1 ATS as home underdogs this season and 5-6 ATS when playing as the underdog.

Over/Under: Over 227

With the Warriors’ offense and the Hornets’ defense, it’s understandable to see why the point total is set at 227. However, the total has gone under in eight of Golden State’s last 11 games. But at the same time, the total has gone over in four of Charlotte’s last five home games. Charlotte is also 9-5 when it comes to the over this season, which is a league-best and gives us the edge to take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.