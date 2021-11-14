Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Hawks on Sunday

In one of several games in the NBA on Sunday, we have the Milwaukee Bucks wrapping up their five-game road trip with a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, both the Bucks and Hawks have gotten off to a rough start as neither team has a record above .500. Milwaukee (6-7) saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night as they lost 122-113 in overtime to the Boston Celtics. Bobby Portis led the way for the Bucks with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

The Hawks (4-9) are trending in the opposite direction as they’ve lost six consecutive games. Atlanta wrapped up a four-game west coast road trip with a 105-96 defeat to the Denver Nuggets. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bucks vs. Hawks, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1.5

Despite being the slightly better team, the Bucks are the underdogs heading into tonight’s game against the Hawks. Milwaukee will hope to have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the starting lineup after he was scratched before tip-off for Friday night’s game. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with an ankle injury. Along with Antetokounmpo, backup point guard George Hill is also listed as probable.

The Bucks have fared better on the road this season, which includes two impressive wins in consecutive nights against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Milwaukee has a 4-1 record against the spread in their last five games. But they are also 1-3 ATS when listed as the underdog this season. If Milwaukee wants to pull off the “upset”, they’ll need to continue to shoot the ball well from behind the arc. The Bucks are shooting 35.6% from three-point range and 41.3% in their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are allowing teams to shoot 34.8% from three-point range and 36.8% in their last three contests. Atlanta will not have De’Andre Hunter in tonight’s game, which is a significant loss. The Hawks’ defense, which was one of the biggest surprises last season in the playoffs, has been non-existent in their six-game losing skid (116 PPG allowed). Atlanta is 0-6 against the spread in their last six game, but 3-0 ATS when listed as the home favorite.

Over/Under: Over 220

If Giannis does end up playing tonight that will help the Bucks’ offense immensely as he accounts for 26.6 points per game. Milwaukee is only averaging 108.5 points per game this season, but that number goes up to 111.1 points per game on the road. The Hawks’ defense has not been excellent as of late, which could make the over possible. However, the Hawks are 6-7 when it comes to the over, while the Bucks are 4-9.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.