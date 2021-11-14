Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA lately. The Clips are on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 1-4. The Chicago Bulls are still among the top teams in the East at 8-4 despite being blown out by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls vs. Clippers on Sunday.

Bulls vs. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +4

This feels like chasing the dragon a bit. The Bulls have been getting points on the road lately and haven’t been great covering the spread. Chicago will be without C Nikola Vucevic for a second game due to Covid-19. That may be more impactful than we think, but it still feels like a spot the Bulls can keep this close.

The Clippers have won seven in a row. We’ll give them some credit. Three of those wins are against the Timberwolves. Another two were against the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. These aren’t impressive wins. They beat the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler. So this feels like a spot where the Bulls are ready to bounce back after a tough loss to the Dubs. Chicago has bodies to slow down Paul George. Nobody inside should give the Bulls too much trouble.

Over/Under: Under 218

Both teams are strong defensively, ranking in the top 10; the Bulls rank 9th while the Clippers rank 2nd. These are also two efficient offenses, which is probably why the total is this high. The Clippers have played well offensively, but again, it’s been against mostly bad competition. If we see the Bulls struggle again without Vuce, they could have a pretty low point total. That alone should scare us off the over at his number.

