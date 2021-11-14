James Robinson is active for Week 10 vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Week 10 inactives and James Robinson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Colts. Robinson was listed as questionable this week due to a heel injury. He did not practice Wednesday before logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday.

This was the expected route for Robinson, who will return to action after missing last week’s contests. With two limited practice sessions this week, the running back should be good enough to return to his heavy workload atop Jacksonville’s backfield. Fantasy managers can expect Robinson to get heavy volume in this contest, especially in the receiving game. The Jaguars looked horrendous offensively against the Bills, so Robinson’s return will be a welcome presence for this team. Fantasy managers will be happy to see the running back in action after a week on the sidelines. The Colts are a tough matchup but Robinson’s volume will work in his favor.