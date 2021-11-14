Keenan Allen is active for Week 10 vs. Vikings

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 10 inactives and Keenan Allen is officially active for their matchup against the Vikings. Allen was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. The wide receiver did not practice Wednesday before logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday.

Allen was expected to take the field for this matchup, so his status as “active” is no surprise. The receiver has started to bounce back from a slow start to the season and has re-established himself as LA’s top target in the offense. The Vikings have had trouble covering receivers this season, so this is a tantalizing matchup for fantasy managers putting Allen in the starting lineup.

The Chargers will hope to be more consistent offensively after some rough weeks coming out of the bye. With Allen active, expect wide receivers Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton to see less targets in this contest.