Corey Davis is active for Week 10 vs. Bills

The New York Jets announced Week 10 inactives and Corey Davis is officially active for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Davis was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He had two limited practice sessions before closing out the week with a full practice, opening the door for him to make his return.

Davis said he expected to play this week after missing two contests due to the hip injury. The wide receiver was New York’s big free agent signing and had a great preseason developing a connection with QB Zach Wilson. Davis will be catching passes from Mike White in this contest, who took over for Wilson and immediately injected some life into the offense. Managers banking on Davis playing will be happy to see him in the lineup, although this is a tough matchup for the receiver against a stingy Buffalo defense. Elijah Moore has also emerged as the season progresses, meaning potentially less targets for Davis.