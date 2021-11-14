F1 live stream: How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix via live online stream

The São Paulo Grand Prix, the artist formerly known as the Brazilian Grand Prix, has arrived. The F1 race is Sunday at lunch time with the green flag dropping at noon ET. The Brazilian Grand Prix did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Max Verstappen won the last race in 2019, beating Pierre Gasly by a shade over six seconds.

The race will air on ESPN2 and replays will air on ESPNews at 5 p.m. and ESPN at 8:30 p.m. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race after beating out Max Verstappen in a 100-kilometer sprint race. Carlos Sainz finished third to round out the front row of the starting grid. Verstappen’s chief rival, Lewis Hamilton, finished fifth in the sprint but will start in the tenth position due to a five-spot grid penalty.

Verstappen is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -110 to win. Hamilton follows at +235, and Bottas is +265. Verstappen and Hamilton have dominated the circuit this season, while Bottas has been the closest they’ve had to competition on a week-in, week-out basis. The odds drop precipitously from there, with Sergio Pérez installed at +2200 and Sainz next at +6500.