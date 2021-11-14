F1 race time: What time is the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Brazil this weekend for the latest race. The São Paulo Grand Prix — previously known as the Brazilian Grand Prix and we’ll go between the two names throughout! — airs Sunday at noon ET. It will broad on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 71 laps at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos neighborhood, Cidade Dutra, São Paulo. The course is 4.309 km (2.677 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.879 km (190.064 mi).

F1 did not race in Brazil last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year prior, Max Verstappen won the race with a time of 1:33:14.678. Over the past five years, the fastest race in São Paulo was in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton won with a time of 1:27:09.066. The longest race over the past five years comes with an asterisk when Hamilton won the 2016 race with a time of 3:01:01.335 after numerous delays.

Valtteri Bottas comes into Sunday’s race with the pole position, and Verstappen and Carlos Sainz will join him on the front row. Verstappen is the favorite to win, installed at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamilton is next at +235 after an impressive qualifying performance at Saturday’s sprint race. Hamilton started in 20th position after a technical disqualification for his Friday run and finished the race in the 5th position. He will start Sunday in the 10th spot due to a five-spot grid penalty.

Here’s a look at the full starting grid for Sunday’s race.