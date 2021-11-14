 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 race time: What time is the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Brazilian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
General view taken during the sprint qualifying at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, or Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, on November 13, 2021, ahead of Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in Brazil this weekend for the latest race. The São Paulo Grand Prix — previously known as the Brazilian Grand Prix and we’ll go between the two names throughout! — airs Sunday at noon ET. It will broad on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 71 laps at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos neighborhood, Cidade Dutra, São Paulo. The course is 4.309 km (2.677 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.879 km (190.064 mi).

F1 did not race in Brazil last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year prior, Max Verstappen won the race with a time of 1:33:14.678. Over the past five years, the fastest race in São Paulo was in 2018 when Lewis Hamilton won with a time of 1:27:09.066. The longest race over the past five years comes with an asterisk when Hamilton won the 2016 race with a time of 3:01:01.335 after numerous delays.

Valtteri Bottas comes into Sunday’s race with the pole position, and Verstappen and Carlos Sainz will join him on the front row. Verstappen is the favorite to win, installed at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hamilton is next at +235 after an impressive qualifying performance at Saturday’s sprint race. Hamilton started in 20th position after a technical disqualification for his Friday run and finished the race in the 5th position. He will start Sunday in the 10th spot due to a five-spot grid penalty.

Here’s a look at the full starting grid for Sunday’s race.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, starting grid

Pos Driver Car No. Result
Pos Driver Car No. Result
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 0.000
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 +1.170
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 +18.723
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 +19.787
5 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 +22.558
6 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 +25.056
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 +34.158
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 +34.632
9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 +34.867
10 Lewis Hamilton (5-spot penalty Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 +20.872
11 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 +35.869
12 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 +36.578
13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 +41.880
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 +44.037
15 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 +46.150
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 +46.760
17 George Russell Williams Racing 63 +47.739
18 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 +50.014
19 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 +61.680
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 +67.474

