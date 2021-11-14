 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the 2021 Houston Open win

We take a look at the purse and winners share for 2021 Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course.

By David Fucillo
Martin Trainer plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on November 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is finishing their first full-field domestic tournament of the 2021-22 season on Sunday in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course, a muni (!!) that has played challenging for even the best in the world this weekend. The final round of the Houston Open tees off at 9:09 a.m. ET, and it should wrap up somewhere around the 2 p.m. hour.

Right now Scottie Scheffler sits at -7, holding a one-shot lead over the fivesome of Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Kevin Tway, all at -6. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +225, with Wolff the second choice at +500 and Vegas checking in at +700 to take home the trophy.

The tournament has a $7.5 million purse and first place takes home $1.35 million, along with a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and all the other exemptions and benefits of winning a Tour event.

Here’s the current list of estimated payouts for the field at the 2021 Houston Open:

1. $1,350,000
2. $817,500
3. $517,500
4. $367,500
5. $307,500
6. $271,875
7. $253,125
8. $234,375
9. $219,375
10. $204,375
11. $189,375
12. $174,375
13. $159,375
14. $144,375
15. $136,875
16. $129,375
17. $121,875
18. $114,375
19. $106,875
20. $99,375
21. $91,875
22. $84,375
23. $78,375
24. $72,375
25. $66,375
26. $60,375
27. $58,125
28. $55,875
29. $53,625
30. $51,375
31. $49,125
32. $46,875
33. $44,625
34. $42,750
35. $40,875
36. $39,000
37. $37,125
38. $35,625
39. $34,125
40. $32,625
41. $31,125
42. $29,625
43. $28,125
44. $26,625
45. $25,125
46. $23,625
47. $22,125
48. $20,925
49. $19,875
50. $19,275
51. $18,825
52. $18,375
53. $18,075
54. $17,775
55. $17,625
56. $17,475
57. $17,325
58. $17,175
59. $17,025
60. $16,875
61. $16,725
62. $16,575
63. $16,425
64. $16,275
65. $16,125
66. $15,975
67. $15,825
68. $15,675
69. $15,525
70. $15,375

More From DraftKings Nation