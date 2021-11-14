How much will the winner of the 2021 Houston Open win

The PGA Tour is finishing their first full-field domestic tournament of the 2021-22 season on Sunday in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course, a muni (!!) that has played challenging for even the best in the world this weekend. The final round of the Houston Open tees off at 9:09 a.m. ET, and it should wrap up somewhere around the 2 p.m. hour.

Right now Scottie Scheffler sits at -7, holding a one-shot lead over the fivesome of Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Kevin Tway, all at -6. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +225, with Wolff the second choice at +500 and Vegas checking in at +700 to take home the trophy.

The tournament has a $7.5 million purse and first place takes home $1.35 million, along with a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and all the other exemptions and benefits of winning a Tour event.

Here’s the current list of estimated payouts for the field at the 2021 Houston Open:

1. $1,350,000

2. $817,500

3. $517,500

4. $367,500

5. $307,500

6. $271,875

7. $253,125

8. $234,375

9. $219,375

10. $204,375

11. $189,375

12. $174,375

13. $159,375

14. $144,375

15. $136,875

16. $129,375

17. $121,875

18. $114,375

19. $106,875

20. $99,375

21. $91,875

22. $84,375

23. $78,375

24. $72,375

25. $66,375

26. $60,375

27. $58,125

28. $55,875

29. $53,625

30. $51,375

31. $49,125

32. $46,875

33. $44,625

34. $42,750

35. $40,875

36. $39,000

37. $37,125

38. $35,625

39. $34,125

40. $32,625

41. $31,125

42. $29,625

43. $28,125

44. $26,625

45. $25,125

46. $23,625

47. $22,125

48. $20,925

49. $19,875

50. $19,275

51. $18,825

52. $18,375

53. $18,075

54. $17,775

55. $17,625

56. $17,475

57. $17,325

58. $17,175

59. $17,025

60. $16,875

61. $16,725

62. $16,575

63. $16,425

64. $16,275

65. $16,125

66. $15,975

67. $15,825

68. $15,675

69. $15,525

70. $15,375