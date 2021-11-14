How much will the winner of the 2021 Houston Open win

The PGA Tour is finishing their first full-field domestic tournament of the 2021-22 season on Sunday in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course, a muni (!!) that has played challenging for even the best in the world this weekend. The final round of the Houston Open tees off at 9:09 a.m. ET, and it should wrap up somewhere around the 2 p.m. hour.
Right now Scottie Scheffler sits at -7, holding a one-shot lead over the fivesome of Jhonattan Vegas, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Kevin Tway, all at -6. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +225, with Wolff the second choice at +500 and Vegas checking in at +700 to take home the trophy.
The tournament has a $7.5 million purse and first place takes home $1.35 million, along with a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and all the other exemptions and benefits of winning a Tour event.
Here’s the current list of estimated payouts for the field at the 2021 Houston Open:
1. $1,350,000
2. $817,500
3. $517,500
4. $367,500
5. $307,500
6. $271,875
7. $253,125
8. $234,375
9. $219,375
10. $204,375
11. $189,375
12. $174,375
13. $159,375
14. $144,375
15. $136,875
16. $129,375
17. $121,875
18. $114,375
19. $106,875
20. $99,375
21. $91,875
22. $84,375
23. $78,375
24. $72,375
25. $66,375
26. $60,375
27. $58,125
28. $55,875
29. $53,625
30. $51,375
31. $49,125
32. $46,875
33. $44,625
34. $42,750
35. $40,875
36. $39,000
37. $37,125
38. $35,625
39. $34,125
40. $32,625
41. $31,125
42. $29,625
43. $28,125
44. $26,625
45. $25,125
46. $23,625
47. $22,125
48. $20,925
49. $19,875
50. $19,275
51. $18,825
52. $18,375
53. $18,075
54. $17,775
55. $17,625
56. $17,475
57. $17,325
58. $17,175
59. $17,025
60. $16,875
61. $16,725
62. $16,575
63. $16,425
64. $16,275
65. $16,125
66. $15,975
67. $15,825
68. $15,675
69. $15,525
70. $15,375