Louisville vs. Duke odds heading into game week

The Louisville Cardinals hit the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils in an ACC matchup that has bowl game eligibility on the line for the Cardinals. Kickoff from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 18th. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Cardinals (5-5, 3-4 ACC) are coming off their largest margin of victory of the season with a 41-3 win over the Syracuse Orange. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had only 209 yards passing, but he had four touchdowns.

The Blue Devils (3-7, 0-6 ACC) have lost six straight and all of them have been conference games. Most recently, they lost 48-17 to Virginia Tech and they couldn’t stop the run. The Hokies running back dup of Raheem Blackshear and Keshawn King combined for 21 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Louisville -19

Total: 58.5

