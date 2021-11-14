SMU vs. Cincinnati odds heading into game week

The SMU Mustangs look to spoil the CFP hopes of the Cincinnati Bearcats in an American conference matchup. Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Mustangs (8-2, 4-2 American) were able to get back into the win column with a victory over UCF last week, 55-28. Sophomore running back Mark-Antony Richards had eight carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bearcats (10-0, 6-0 American) are one of the last three undefeated teams remaining in college football. The CFP committee has basically said that if Cincinnati wants to crack the top-4 then they not only have to win, but they have to win big. The Bearcats responded with a 45-28 win over USF this week where quarterback Desmond Ridder had 304 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception and he added 13 carries for 65 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -12

Total: 65.5

