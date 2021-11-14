Charleston Southern vs. Georgia odds not available heading into game week

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are going to look to do the near-impossible by taking down the undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN+/SECN+.

The Buccaneers (4-5, 3-4 Big South) are coming off a 32-24 win against Gardner-Webb. Senior wide receiver Geoffrey Wall had 12 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) rolled to a 41-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Running back James Cook had 10 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Due to the one-sided nature of this matchup, there are currently no odds for the game.

