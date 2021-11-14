 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Charleston Southern vs. Georgia odds not available heading into game week

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers look to take down the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

By TeddyRicketson
James Cook of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball while being tackled by Roman Harrison of the Tennessee Volunteers in the first quarter at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are going to look to do the near-impossible by taking down the undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN+/SECN+.

The Buccaneers (4-5, 3-4 Big South) are coming off a 32-24 win against Gardner-Webb. Senior wide receiver Geoffrey Wall had 12 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) rolled to a 41-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Running back James Cook had 10 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Due to the one-sided nature of this matchup, there are currently no odds for the game.

