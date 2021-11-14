Iowa State vs. Oklahoma odds heading into game week

The Iowa State Cyclones look to take advantage of the Oklahoma Sooners coming off their first loss in this Big 12 matchup. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) are coming off their own loss last weekend which was a 41-38 game against Texas Tech. Star running back Breece Hall only had 51 yards rushing, but still had two touchdowns.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) are undefeated no longer as they lost 27-14 against Baylor. Caleb Williams was temporarily benched for his first time since taking over as the starter, but quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t fare much better and was also replaced. The Sooners gave up 296 rushing yards in this game and that is a huge concern with Breece Hall coming to town this week.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -6

Total: 58.5

