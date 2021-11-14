Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds heading into game week

The Michigan State Spartans take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in this important Big Ten matchup that has CFP implications. Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio is set for 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) got back into the win column this week with a 40-21 win over Maryland. Running back Kenneth Walker III continued his Heisman bid with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 476 yards and eight touchdowns in his last three games.

The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten) are on an eight-game win streak and avoided the potential upset from Purdue with a 59-31 win. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had 10 receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Ohio State -18

Total: 70

