Wake Forest vs. Clemson odds heading into game week

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Clemson Tigers in a matchup that isn’t nearly as exciting as you thought it probably was going to be when the season started. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 ACC) got a close win over the NC State Wolfpack, 45-42. Quarterback Sam Hartman needs to get back to his accurate self because with the three interceptions he threw this week, he has thrown eight on the season, but five have come in the last two games.

The Tigers (7-3, 5-2 ACC) gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff against UConn, but that was all the scoring that they allowed, winning 44-7. Freshman running back Phil Mafah gave Tiger fans something to look forward to in the future with 17 rushing attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Clemson -5

Total: 54.5

