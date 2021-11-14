 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this weekend.

By TeddyRicketson
Jack Coan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is seen during the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium on November 6, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hit the road and travel to Notre Dame Stadium to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, November 20th. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

The Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-6 ACC) have lost four straight games with the most recent being a 41-30 loss to Boston College. In the loss, freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran the ball 19 times for 96 yards and a touchdown marking his second touchdown in as many games.

The Fighting Irish (9-1 Independent) have won five straight games, dishing out a 28-3 victory over Virginia. Running back Kyren Williams had 14 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He has scored at least one touchdown in six straight games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Notre Dame -17.5
Total: 60.5

