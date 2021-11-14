Nebraska vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

The Nebraska Cornhuskers go on the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in an important Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Cornhuskers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) have lost four straight games and end their season against two teams currently ranked in the top-25. They are coming off an off week, but in their last game, they lost to Ohio State 26-17. Senior wide receiver Samori Toure had four receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

The Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) have won six straight games and are riding the momentum of a 35-7 victory over Northwestern last week. Freshman running back Braelon Allen had 25 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He has at least 100 yards rushing in six straight games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wisconsin -10

Total: 40.5

