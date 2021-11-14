Arkansas vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC) managed to re-enter the Top-25 last week and came away with a win against LSU, 16-13. This was not a very offense-heavy contest as quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for only 142 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1 SEC) rolled as they are known to do to a 59-3 win over New Mexico State. In a ‘get right game, quarterback Bryce Young threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jameson Williams had six receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns and he has three straight games with at least 123 yards receiving.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -22

Total: 56.5

