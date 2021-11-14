Baylor vs. Kansas State odds heading into game week

The Baylor Bears head north to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in this important Big 12 conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

The Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) are coming off an upset victory over Oklahoma giving the Sooners their first loss of the season. Quarterback Gerry Bohannon was on full display as he threw for 117 yards with one touchdown and an interception and he added nine carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) have won four games in a row with their most recent being a 34-17 victory over West Virginia. Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn had 25 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win. He has 392 rushing yards and six touchdowns over his last three games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Kansas State -2

Total: 50.5

