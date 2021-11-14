Auburn vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

The Auburn Tigers hit the road and travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers are already bowl eligible while the Gamecocks will get to the six needed wins with a victory. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-3 SEC) are coming off back-to-back losses which effectively ended any chances of sneaking into the SEC title game or a CFP spot. Most recently, they lost 43-34 to Mississippi State. Quarterback Bo Nix had a solid game with 377 passing yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory.

The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) followed up their upset win against Florida with a loss to the Missouri Tigers, 31-28. Quarterback Jason Brown looked like the answer to the Gamecocks’ quarterback problems a week ago but then threw for only 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception this week. The Gamecocks also gave up 209 rushing yards to senior running back Tyler Badie.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Auburn -10

Total: 47.5

