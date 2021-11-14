Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys go on the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in an important Big 12 conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on a TBD channel.

The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) have won three straight games and defeated TCU 63-17 last weekend. The running back duo of Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren combined for 29 carries for 247 yards and five touchdowns.

The Red Raiders (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) got back into the win column after a two-game skid with a win over Iowa State. Sophomore wide receiver Myles Price had nine receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown, all season-highs.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma State -10

Total: 54.5

