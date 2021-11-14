UCLA vs. USC odds heading into game week

The UCLA Bruins go on the road for a short trip to take on the USC Trojans in a Pac-12 conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, November 20th from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Bruins (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) got off a two-game losing streak with a win over Colorado, 44-20. Running back Zach Charbonnet had 17 carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He has four touchdowns in his last two games.

The Trojans (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12) are coming off an extra off week as their game against Cal got postponed to December 4th due to Cal’s Covid-19 issues. The last game the Trojans played was a loss against Arizona State. The Trojans couldn’t get much working on offense as neither Kedon Slovis nor Jaxson Dart could find the endzone but both quarterbacks threw interceptions.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: UCLA -3

Total: 68

