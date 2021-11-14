Oregon vs. Utah odds heading into game week

The Oregon Ducks go on the road to take on the Utah Utes in an important Pac-12 matchup. This could be a preview of the Pac-12 title game as each of these teams is leading their respective division in their conference. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET) from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, November 20th. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) have won five straight games with their most recent victory coming against Washington State. Senior quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 135 yards and a touchdown and added 17 rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Utes (7-3, 6-1 Pac-12) are on a three-game win streak after beating Arizona last week. In the win, running back TJ Pledger had 25 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He has had over 100 yards rushing and at least one touchdown in back-to-back games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Utah -3

Total: 58.5

