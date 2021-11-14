Baylor rises, Oklahoma falls in Week 12 AP Poll

The AP poll for Sunday, November 14th is here and we have some big movement in this week’s Top 25.

Georgia continued to show why they are top dawgs this year with a 41-17 win over Tennessee to remain No. 1. #Pac-12AfterDark on Saturday featured a close game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars with Oregon pulling out the 38-24 win. Ohio State stopped the upset friendly Purdue Boilermakers in their tracks with a 59-31 win that caused Purdue to fall out of the Top 25. Oklahoma State and Wisconsin won easily moving up to No. 9 and No. 19. Iowa, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, and San Diego State won narrowly to move to No. 18, No. 20, No. 21 and No. 23, respectively. There are three undefeated teams left and the UTSA Roadrunners are one of them and rise to No. 15 this week.

Oklahoma is undefeated no more as their first loss of the season saw them drop to No. 12 while Baylor jumped them to No. 11 with the win. Texas A&M lost a big game to Ole Miss which saw the Aggies drop to No. 16 while the Rebels climbed up to No. 10. Mississippi State rebounded from poor kicking last week to take down the Auburn Tigers who fell out of the polls. A close ACC matchup between NC State and Wake Forest saw the Demon Deacons escape with the 45-42 win and rise to No. 13 in the poll while the Wolfpack fell to No. 25.

Here is the complete AP Poll for November 14th, Week 12 of the 2021 college football season: