Opening odds for Week 12 of the college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 12 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By Collin Sherwin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 12 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

Charleston Southern vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -
Point total:

No. 21 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -22
Point total: 56.5

SMU vs. No. 3 Cincinnati

Point spread: Cincinnati -12
Point total: 65.5

No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 24 Utah

Point spread: Oregon -3
Point total: 58.5

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -18
Point total: 72.5

Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

Point spread: Notre Dame -17.5
Point total: 58.5

No. 8 Michigan vs. Maryland

Point spread: Michigan -15
Point total: 55.5

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Point spread: Oklahoma State -10
Point total: 54.5

Vanderbilt vs. No 10 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -34
Point total: 68.5

No. 11 Baylor vs. Kansas State

Point spread: K State -2
Point total: 52.5

Iowa State vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -6
Point total: 58.5

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Clemson

Point spread: Clemson -5
Point total: 54.5

UAB vs. No. 15 UTSA

Point spread: UTSA -3
Point total: 57.5

Praire View A&M vs. No. 16 Texas A&M

Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A

Memphis vs. No. 17 Houston

Point spread: Houston -10
Point total: 61.5

Illinois vs. No. 18 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -12.5
Point total: 38.5

Nebraska vs. No. 19 Wisconsin

Point spread: Wisconsin -10
Point total: 40.5

Virginia vs. No. 20 Pitt

Point spread: Pitt -13
Point total: 63.5

No. 23 San Diego State vs. UNLV

Point spread: San Diego State -11
Point total: 41

No. 24 Louisiana vs. Liberty

Point spread: Liberty -5.5
Point total: 54.5

Syracuse vs. No. 25 NC State

Point spread: NC State -11.5
Point total: 50.5

BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Point spread: BYU -20
Point total: 60.5

Purdue vs. Northwestern

Point spread: Purdue -12
Point total: 51.5

Auburn vs. South Carolina

Point spread: Auburn -10
Point total: 47.5

