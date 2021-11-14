Opening odds for Week 12 of the college football season

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 12 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
Charleston Southern vs. No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: Georgia -
Point total:
No. 21 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama
Point spread: Alabama -22
Point total: 56.5
SMU vs. No. 3 Cincinnati
Point spread: Cincinnati -12
Point total: 65.5
No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 24 Utah
Point spread: Oregon -3
Point total: 58.5
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -18
Point total: 72.5
Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Point spread: Notre Dame -17.5
Point total: 58.5
No. 8 Michigan vs. Maryland
Point spread: Michigan -15
Point total: 55.5
No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Point spread: Oklahoma State -10
Point total: 54.5
Vanderbilt vs. No 10 Ole Miss
Point spread: Ole Miss -34
Point total: 68.5
No. 11 Baylor vs. Kansas State
Point spread: K State -2
Point total: 52.5
Iowa State vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -6
Point total: 58.5
No. 13 Wake Forest vs. Clemson
Point spread: Clemson -5
Point total: 54.5
UAB vs. No. 15 UTSA
Point spread: UTSA -3
Point total: 57.5
Praire View A&M vs. No. 16 Texas A&M
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
Memphis vs. No. 17 Houston
Point spread: Houston -10
Point total: 61.5
Illinois vs. No. 18 Iowa
Point spread: Iowa -12.5
Point total: 38.5
Nebraska vs. No. 19 Wisconsin
Point spread: Wisconsin -10
Point total: 40.5
Virginia vs. No. 20 Pitt
Point spread: Pitt -13
Point total: 63.5
No. 23 San Diego State vs. UNLV
Point spread: San Diego State -11
Point total: 41
No. 24 Louisiana vs. Liberty
Point spread: Liberty -5.5
Point total: 54.5
Syracuse vs. No. 25 NC State
Point spread: NC State -11.5
Point total: 50.5
BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Point spread: BYU -20
Point total: 60.5
Purdue vs. Northwestern
Point spread: Purdue -12
Point total: 51.5
Auburn vs. South Carolina
Point spread: Auburn -10
Point total: 47.5
