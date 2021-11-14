Heisman Watch, Week 11: A late riser gets benched as Big Ten contenders prepare for a massive showdown

Week 11 of the college football season was among the quietest when it came to upsets, with only undefeated Oklahoma falling to a very talented Baylor squad. There were some close calls across the nation but no other major results when it came to the playoff picture. That was good news for most Heisman contenders, who have routinely seen their fortunes change from one Saturday to another.

Here’s a look at some of the contenders for the award after Week 11, and their odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryce Young QB, Alabama (+150)

Stock: Steady

Young keeps on putting up numbers, throwing for 270 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s 59-3 win over New Mexico State. The quarterback doesn’t exactly have a signature Heisman moment yet, so the stakes are high in the next two contests. The Crimson Tide get a feisty Arkansas team before an Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn to close out the regular season. Young needs some more big games to create buzz down the stretch.

Stock: Down

Corral had another pedestrian week in what is slowly turning into a pedestrian season for one of college football’s most hyped quarterbacks. The gunslinger threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in a win over Texas A&M, giving Corral 17 passing touchdowns on the year. The Rebels are still technically in the SEC West hunt, so there’s a chance Corral will get the chance to play in Atlanta. That’s the only way he truly gets back into this race.

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma (+3000)

Stock: Non-existent

It was fun while it lasted. Williams always faced an uphill climb for the Heisman trophy with his late entrance this season, and his journey finally came to an end Saturday. The Sooners got thoroughly beaten by Baylor, and Williams got benched for Spencer Rattler in the game. He’s still a talented quarterback and he’ll be in the running for this award next season, assuming Rattler moves on. This year is a wrap though.

Stock: Up

Walker rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 win over Maryland but the real showdown comes next week. Michigan State’s playoff hopes and Walker’s Heisman chances are on the line when the Spartans meet Ohio State in Columbus. If Walker can singlehandedly lead the Spartans to victory in this game, he’ll have two signature performances against two powerhouse programs in rivalry games. No one else in the country can say that.

Stock: Up

Everyone was raving about the freshman at Oklahoma, but the freshman at Ohio State is putting up huge numbers. Stroud has 30 passing touchdowns this season after a five-touchdown day against Purdue. The Buckeyes head into a colossal contest against Michigan State next week, where Stroud’s Heisman campaign will go head to head with Walker’s. This is about as high as the stakes can get, and Stroud is set up well to have another strong showing.

