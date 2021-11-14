 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 10 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 10 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo Updated
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals talks with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 02, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL is through the halfway point of the season and the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. More importantly for fantasy football players, time is starting to run out on your playoff chances if you’re still struggling. The NFL playoffs start in Week 15, and with Week 10 upon us, time is flying by.

The big news for Week 10 is that Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out on Saturday due to COVID-19. It’s unclear how much this hurts Steelers fantasy options given Roethlisberger’s struggles at times, but Mason Rudolph is not exactly a high-upside entity.

The Week 10 main slate brings some notable injuries to keep an eye on heading into inactive reports. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins are both questionable and the team seems pessimistic either will play. With Chase Edmonds added to IR, they’ll likely roll out Colt McCoy and James Conner as starters once again.

Arguably the biggest question this week is James Robinson. The Jaguars running back is questionable and it’s not clear what his active/inactive status will be. The Jags play the Colts at 1 p.m. so we’ll know his status by 11:30.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 10 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactives report

Active

RB James Robinson
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
RB Zack Moss
WR Corey Davis
WR Chris Godwin

Inactive

RB Jamaal Williams
WR Josh Reynolds
TE Jonnu Smith

James Robinson will play [UPDATE]

James Robinson is a game-time decision

Cardinals pessimistic Kyler Murray will be able to play

DeAndre Hopkins unlikely to play, Rondale Moore likely to play

Keenan Allen expected to play

Rhamondre Stevenson expected to play

More From DraftKings Nation