Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 10 inactives come in

The NFL is through the halfway point of the season and the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. More importantly for fantasy football players, time is starting to run out on your playoff chances if you’re still struggling. The NFL playoffs start in Week 15, and with Week 10 upon us, time is flying by.

The big news for Week 10 is that Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out on Saturday due to COVID-19. It’s unclear how much this hurts Steelers fantasy options given Roethlisberger’s struggles at times, but Mason Rudolph is not exactly a high-upside entity.

The Week 10 main slate brings some notable injuries to keep an eye on heading into inactive reports. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins are both questionable and the team seems pessimistic either will play. With Chase Edmonds added to IR, they’ll likely roll out Colt McCoy and James Conner as starters once again.

Arguably the biggest question this week is James Robinson. The Jaguars running back is questionable and it’s not clear what his active/inactive status will be. The Jags play the Colts at 1 p.m. so we’ll know his status by 11:30.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 10 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactives report

Active

RB James Robinson

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

RB Zack Moss

WR Corey Davis

WR Chris Godwin

Inactive

RB Jamaal Williams

WR Josh Reynolds

TE Jonnu Smith

James Robinson will play [UPDATE]

Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) will play vs. Colts, per league source. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 14, 2021

James Robinson is a game-time decision

#Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) is a true game-time decision today, sources say. Playing likely won’t make it worse, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll go. Robinson will work out pre-game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Cardinals pessimistic Kyler Murray will be able to play

The #AZCardinals are in a similar spot this week as they were last week: Pessimistic that QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will play Sunday vs. #Panthers, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Murray wants to take it up to game-time and AZ will give him a chance. But it’s likely that Colt McCoy starts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins unlikely to play, Rondale Moore likely to play

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, who didn’t practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play today, source said. Barring an unexpected turn, he should miss another game. WR Rondale Moore (neck) should be OK. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Keenan Allen expected to play

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen (knee) and LB Joey Bosa (ankle) –- both of whom are listed as questionable — are expected to play, per coach Brandon Staley. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson expected to play

Patriots’ RB Rhamondre Stevenson, listed as questionable for today due to a concussion, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021