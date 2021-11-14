NFL picks, Week 10: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL is headed into the back half of the season and my weekly picks are not getting any better. I went 2-3 with best bets and 7-7 overall. I’d say fade my picks, but there are just enough correct that maybe it makes them all useless!
This week brings a particularly interesting decision. On Saturday, Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19. He reported symptoms and while is vaccinated, he will be out at least a couple days. The Steelers dropped from 8.5-point favorites to 5.5 point favorites with the news. Personally, I think Mason Rudolph might offer a little something extra. The Steelers offense has been shaky at best and while Rudolph has his limitations, maybe we get an interesting game this week.
On to the picks! All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.
Bucs (-9.5) over Washington
Steelers (-5.5) over Lions
Titans (-3) over Saints
Chiefs (-3) over Raiders
49ers (+3.5) over Rams
Here are all my picks for Week 10.
Ravens vs. Dolphins (+7.5): Dolphins — WIN
Bills vs. Jets (+13): Bills
Bucs vs. Washington (+9.5): Bucs
Falcons vs. Cowboys (-7.5): Cowboys
Saints vs. Titans (-3): Titans
Jaguars vs. Colts (-10): Colts
Lions vs. Steelers (-5.5): Steelers
Browns vs. Patriots (-2): Patriots
Vikings vs. Chargers (-3.5): Vikings
Panthers vs. Cardinals (-9): Panthers
Eagles vs. Broncos (-1.5): Broncos
Seahawks vs. Packers (-3): Seahawks
Chiefs vs. Raiders (+3): Chiefs
Rams vs. 49ers (+3.5): 49ers
