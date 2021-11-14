NFL picks, Week 10: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL is headed into the back half of the season and my weekly picks are not getting any better. I went 2-3 with best bets and 7-7 overall. I’d say fade my picks, but there are just enough correct that maybe it makes them all useless!

This week brings a particularly interesting decision. On Saturday, Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19. He reported symptoms and while is vaccinated, he will be out at least a couple days. The Steelers dropped from 8.5-point favorites to 5.5 point favorites with the news. Personally, I think Mason Rudolph might offer a little something extra. The Steelers offense has been shaky at best and while Rudolph has his limitations, maybe we get an interesting game this week.

On to the picks! All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Bucs (-9.5) over Washington

Steelers (-5.5) over Lions

Titans (-3) over Saints

Chiefs (-3) over Raiders

49ers (+3.5) over Rams

Here are all my picks for Week 10.

Ravens vs. Dolphins (+7.5): Dolphins — WIN

Bills vs. Jets (+13): Bills

Bucs vs. Washington (+9.5): Bucs

Falcons vs. Cowboys (-7.5): Cowboys

Saints vs. Titans (-3): Titans

Jaguars vs. Colts (-10): Colts

Lions vs. Steelers (-5.5): Steelers

Browns vs. Patriots (-2): Patriots

Vikings vs. Chargers (-3.5): Vikings

Panthers vs. Cardinals (-9): Panthers

Eagles vs. Broncos (-1.5): Broncos

Seahawks vs. Packers (-3): Seahawks

Chiefs vs. Raiders (+3): Chiefs

Rams vs. 49ers (+3.5): 49ers

