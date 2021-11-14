F1 predictions: How public is betting Brazilian Grand Prix winner

It’s race day in São Paulo! The green flag drops on the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix at noon ET on ESPN2. Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming into race day at -105 odds to win. Lewis Hamilton has settled behind him at +215, and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas is third at +265. It’s a sizable drop from there to Sergio Pérez (+2200) and then Carlos Sainz (+6500).

Betting splits offer little in the way of surprises for Sunday’s race. Verstappen is getting 49% of the handle and 27% of the bets. Hamilton follows with 19% of the handle and 19% of the bets. Bottas and Pérez follow with 9% and 8% of the handle and 10% and 8% of the bets, respectively. It’s not really surprising the top four would follow the top four odds given how well chalk performs.

Bottas, Verstappen, and Sainz are starting the front row, and Hamilton will be starting in the tenth position after penalties cost him in qualifying. Hamilton had to start Saturday’s sprint race int he 20th spot and work his way to fifth by the end of the race before a five-spot penalty moved him back to tenth for today’s race. Given how well he performed on Saturday, he’s arguably the best value to be had in the field.

