Opening odds for Week 11 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines for next week earlier this week. They offer what are called lookahead lines, and it provides a baseline for seeing how this week moves things.
The lines opened earlier this week and then closed at 1 p.m. when the Sunday slate got underway. The lines will re-open late Sunday evening, and we’ll drop in the updated point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. Usually that happens right around the start of Sunday Night Football.
Here’s our full list of Week 11 opening odds as of Sunday late afternoon. The Broncos and Rams are the two teams on bye this week.
Patriots vs. Falcons
Opening point spread: Patriots -4
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Patriots -195, Falcons +165
Colts vs. Bills
Opening point spread: Bills -6.5
Opening point total: 50
Opening moneyline: Bills -290, Colts +230
Washington vs. Panthers
Opening point spread: Panthers -1.5
Opening point total: 43
Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Washington +110
Ravens vs. Bears
Opening point spread: Ravens -6
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Ravens -275
Lions vs. Browns
Opening point spread: Browns -10
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Browns -475, Lions +350
49ers vs. Jaguars
Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5
Opening point total: 47
Opening moneyline: 49ers -235, Jaguars +190
Packers vs. Vikings
Opening point spread: Packers -2
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110
Dolphins vs. Jets
Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Opening point total: 45.5
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -140
Saints vs. Eagles
Opening point spread: Saints -1
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Saints -110, Eagles -110
Texans vs. Titans
Opening point spread: Titans -10
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Titans -475, Texans +350
Bengals vs. Raiders
Opening point spread: pick ‘em
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Raiders -110
Cowboys vs. Chiefs
Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Opening point total: 52.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -140, Cowboys +120
Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Opening point spread: Seahawks -1
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -120, Cardinals +100
Steelers vs. Chargers
Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -190, Steelers +160
Giants vs. Bucs
Opening point spread: Bucs -12
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -675, +475
