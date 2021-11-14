 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 11 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 11 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 10.

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines for next week earlier this week. They offer what are called lookahead lines, and it provides a baseline for seeing how this week moves things.

The lines opened earlier this week and then closed at 1 p.m. when the Sunday slate got underway. The lines will re-open late Sunday evening, and we’ll drop in the updated point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. Usually that happens right around the start of Sunday Night Football.

Here’s our full list of Week 11 opening odds as of Sunday late afternoon. The Broncos and Rams are the two teams on bye this week.

Patriots vs. Falcons

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -4
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Patriots -195, Falcons +165

Colts vs. Bills

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -6.5
Opening point total: 50
Opening moneyline: Bills -290, Colts +230

Washington vs. Panthers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Panthers -1.5
Opening point total: 43
Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Washington +110

Ravens vs. Bears

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -6
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Ravens -275

Lions vs. Browns

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -10
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Browns -475, Lions +350

49ers vs. Jaguars

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5
Opening point total: 47
Opening moneyline: 49ers -235, Jaguars +190

Packers vs. Vikings

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -2
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

Dolphins vs. Jets

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Opening point total: 45.5
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -140

Saints vs. Eagles

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Saints -1
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Saints -110, Eagles -110

Texans vs. Titans

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -10
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Titans -475, Texans +350

Bengals vs. Raiders

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: pick ‘em
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Raiders -110

Cowboys vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Opening point total: 52.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -140, Cowboys +120

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -1
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -120, Cardinals +100

Steelers vs. Chargers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5
Opening point total: 48.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -190, Steelers +160

Giants vs. Bucs

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -12
Opening point total: 51
Opening moneyline: Bucs -675, +475

