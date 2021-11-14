Opening odds for Week 11 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. DraftKings Sportsbook opened lines for next week earlier this week. They offer what are called lookahead lines, and it provides a baseline for seeing how this week moves things.

The lines opened earlier this week and then closed at 1 p.m. when the Sunday slate got underway. The lines will re-open late Sunday evening, and we’ll drop in the updated point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. Usually that happens right around the start of Sunday Night Football.

Here’s our full list of Week 11 opening odds as of Sunday late afternoon. The Broncos and Rams are the two teams on bye this week.

Opening point spread: Patriots -4

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Patriots -195, Falcons +165

Opening point spread: Bills -6.5

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Bills -290, Colts +230

Opening point spread: Panthers -1.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Washington +110

Opening point spread: Ravens -6

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Ravens -275

Opening point spread: Browns -10

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Browns -475, Lions +350

Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5

Opening point total: 47

Opening moneyline: 49ers -235, Jaguars +190

Opening point spread: Packers -2

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -140

Opening point spread: Saints -1

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -110, Eagles -110

Opening point spread: Titans -10

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -475, Texans +350

Opening point spread: pick ‘em

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -110, Raiders -110

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -140, Cowboys +120

Opening point spread: Seahawks -1

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -120, Cardinals +100

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -190, Steelers +160

Opening point spread: Bucs -12

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -675, +475

