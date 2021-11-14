Odell Beckham Jr. start/sit advice: Should I start OBJ in Week 10 fantasy football?

The Los Angeles Rams added a potentially big offensive weapon this week when they signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday. He joined the team in practice the next day and numerous reports suggest he will be playing in Week 10 when the Rams travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported that we can expect a “handful of plays, maybe a bit more” for OBJ on Monday. He has worked with the offensive coaches to get something together without getting too far in the weeds for Monday. The team has a bye in Week 11, which will Beckham more time to get in sync with Matthew Stafford and the offense.

The question then becomes whether fantasy football managers should expect enough out of OBJ to start him in their leagues. It had already been an inconsistent year for Beckham before he departed Cleveland. He had two games of 77 and 79 receiving yards, and other wise never exceeded 27 yards. Add in no scores and his value was limited to deeper PPR leagues.

Beckham joins a better system and quarterback with the Rams, but this is not the week to start him in your fantasy lineups. He could make a huge play, but with a small volume expected, it’d be a significant risk to start him. If he performs well, maybe we see upside for Week 12 after the Rams bye. For now though, take a wait-and-see approach.