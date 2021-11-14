 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D’Onta Foreman to get start in Week 10 for Titans?

By Chet Gresham Updated
D’Onta Foreman #45 of the Tennessee Titans rushes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Week 9 wasn’t great for Adrian Peterson, while D’Onta Foreman looked a bit more explosive on fewer carries. This week, Foreman may get the lead work, albeit in a tough matchup, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

This backfield isn’t something to write home about at the moment, but Foreman and Jeremy McNichols appeared to be the best two backs last week. This situation isn’t great for fantasy football, as the Saints are a tough run defense and touches could be split pretty widely between three backs.

Foreman looks like he’ll be the lead, while McNichols will serve as the receiving back and Peterson the backup.

