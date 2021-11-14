D’Onta Foreman to get start in Week 10 for Titans?

Week 9 wasn’t great for Adrian Peterson, while D’Onta Foreman looked a bit more explosive on fewer carries. This week, Foreman may get the lead work, albeit in a tough matchup, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

It’s the second week without Derrick Henry for the #titans. Who will carry the load with the bulk of the carries? You might be surprised. my report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Pc3AbIX69Q — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 14, 2021

This backfield isn’t something to write home about at the moment, but Foreman and Jeremy McNichols appeared to be the best two backs last week. This situation isn’t great for fantasy football, as the Saints are a tough run defense and touches could be split pretty widely between three backs.

Foreman looks like he’ll be the lead, while McNichols will serve as the receiving back and Peterson the backup.