F1 results: Who won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon

1:35 p.m. update: Hamilton wins the Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen finishes second and Bottas finishes third. Full results listed in the table below.

1:20 p.m. update: Hamilton captured the lead on turn 4 of lap 59.

1:08 p.m. update: It remains Verstappen vs. Hamilton and things might get chippy. On lap 48, Hamilton was nearly parallel to Verstappen and pushed him wide. Both ended up off the track and Verstappen maintained his lead by the time they got back on the track.

12:35 p.m. update: It’s once again Verstappen vs. Hamilton. After starting in the tenth position, Hamilton worked his way up and passed Pérez on lap 19 to move into the second position behind Verstappen. It will likely be the two of them most of the rest of the way.

12:05 p.m. update: It didn’t take long for Max Verstappen to take the lead in São Paulo. On turn 2 of the first lap, he moved past Valtteri Bottas into the lead. Bottas slipped wide and that allowed Sergio Pérez to move into second place.

Formula One is racing in São Paulo on Sunday in the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix. It is the circuit’s last race in the Western Hemisphere, following the Mexican and US Grand Prix races. F1 heads to the Middle East for the final three races of the season.

The Brazilian Grand Prix gets underway at noon ET on ESPN. We’ll have a full rundown of the winner and other podium finishers when the race wraps up closer to 2 p.m. In the meantime, here are some notable odds we’ll look to compare the finishers with this afternoon.

F1 points leader Max Verstappen entered the week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and remains the favorite on race day. It is notable, however, that Verstappen has seen his odds slim vs. Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen and Hamilton opened race week at -190 and +225, respectively. On Sunday, Verstappen is now -105 and Hamilton is +195.

Hamilton had a messy week that resulted in him starting tenth on Sunday, but all things considered, he likely entered Sunday with some confidence. He won the pole on Friday for Saturday’s sprint race but got bumped to the back of the pack due to a technical disqualification. He impressed on Saturday, moving all the way up from 20th to fifth, but had a previously-assessed five-spot grid penalty that moved him to tenth on Sunday.

The biggest mover coming into race day was Valtteri Bottas. He claimed the pole after Hamilton’s Friday disqualification and improved from +1800 to +270. He is also -250 to finish on the podium. Verstappen is -400 and Hamilton is -250. Sergio Pérez is +155 to get on the podium.

Oddsmakers have the winner securing victory by a decent-sized margin. A winning margin over eight seconds is -130, under four seconds is +250, and between four and eight seconds is +275.

Below is the full list of opening and race day odds, along with starting position. We’ll add in final race position when the Brazilian Grand Prix comes to a close.

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, odds Driver Final position Opening odds Race day odds Starting position Driver Final position Opening odds Race day odds Starting position Lewis Hamilton 1 +225 +195 10 Max Verstappen 2 -190 -105 2 Valtteri Bottas 3 +1800 +270 1 Sergio Perez 4 +1400 +2500 4 Charles Leclerc 5 +5000 +8000 6 Carlos Sainz 6 +6500 +6500 3 Pierre Gasly 7 +5000 +13000 7 Esteban Ocon 8 +30000 +25000 8 Fernando Alonso 9 +25000 +30000 12 Lando Norris 10 +5000 +8000 5 Sebastian Vettel 11 +25000 +25000 9 Kimi Raikkonen 12 +50000 +50000 18 George Russell 13 +10000 +50000 17 Antonio Giovinazzi 14 +50000 +50000 13 Yuki Tsunoda 15 +30000 +50000 15 Nicholas Latifi 16 +50000 +80000 16 Nikita Mazepin 17 +50000 +80000 20 Mick Schumacher 18 +50000 +80000 19 Daniel Ricciardo 19 +6500 +25000 11 Lance Stroll 20 +30000 +50000 14

