Opening Week 11 Patriots vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday

The Patriots rolled to a 45-7 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Mac Jones threw three touchdowns and rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two rushing touchdowns. The Falcons were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys and couldn’t muster up much offense. Kyle Pitts led the team with four receptions for 60 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Patriots-Falcons Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -5.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -250, Falcons +200

Opening point spread: Patriots -4

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Patriots -195, Falcons +165

Early pick: NE -4

The Falcons are somehow at 4-5 going into Week 11 and the Patriots are 6-4. The Patriots defense has impressed recently and it seems like their offense is starting to catch up. That makes for a very tough matchup for the Falcons. It seems like these teams are trending in opposite directions and I think the Patriots cover the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.