Opening Week 11 Colts vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

The Colts eeked out a divisional win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17. Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Bills took care of business against the New York Jets, 45-17. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Colts-Bills Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -7

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills

Opening point spread: Bills -6.5

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Bills -290, Colts +230

Early pick: Bills -6.5

This game should be an interesting one. The Colts’ best player is running back Jonathan Taylor and the Bills defense is giving up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game. If Buffalo is able to limit or slow down Taylor, their offense could be able to do enough to keep them ahead in this one. I don’t know if the over will get hit in this one, but I do think the Bills cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.