Opening Week 11 Washington vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team is banged up, but that didn’t stop them from pulling the upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Against a stout rush defense, Antonio Gibson still rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers took advantage of no Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals and rolled to a 34-10 victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Washington-Panthers Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: CAR -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: WAS +120, CAR -140

Opening point spread: Panthers -1.5

Opening point total: 43

Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Washington +110

Early pick: CAR -1.5

The Cam Newton/Ron Rivera revenge game got a lot more interesting when the Panthers brought their former MVP back to the team. It has yet to be seen what Newton can do overtime, but he looked great in his normal short-yardage role in last week’s game. It’s hard to really get a sense of what last week’s win means for the Panthers with no Kyler Murray and no DeAndre Hopkins. Even with this unknown, if Newton finds the endzone, the hometown crowd is going to go nuts making it hard for the Washington Football Team to get any momentum.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.