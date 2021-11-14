Opening Week 11 Ravens vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Ravens come into this game off an embarrassing loss to a shaky Miami Dolphins squad in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens' offense struggled to get anything going in the 22-10 loss, with Lamar Jackson completing 26 of 43 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and a pick. The Ravens saw their 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points come to an end. They face a Bears squad coming off a bye and losing a 29-27 Monday night heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers the week before.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Ravens-Bears Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: BAL -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: BAL -265, CHI +215

Opening point spread: Ravens -6

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Ravens -275

Early pick: Bears +6

Credit where credit is due, Justin Fields looked much better against the Steelers in the Bears’ last game compared to when he first took the field. It is easy to see that improvement and the Bears likely would have come away with a win in that game had a couple of calls gone their way. They are well-rested coming off their bye week while the Ravens are looking as disjointed as ever. Favored to win their last game, they fell short as their offense couldn’t find its legs and they couldn’t make up for some bad turnovers. I think we see the Ravens bounce back into the win column, but the Bears keep it closer than you think. Bears cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.