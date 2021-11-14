Opening Week 11 Lions vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions managed to not lose in Week 10, finishing in an ugly tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither team impressed, although we did see quite the workmanlike effort from D’Andre Swift — rushing 33 times for 130 yards. On the other side, the Browns went into Foxborough and were crushed by the New England Patriots. Baker Mayfield suffered a knee injury and his status will be something to watch.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Lions-Browns Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: CLE -10

Point total: 46

Moneyline: DET +360, CLE -490

Opening point spread: Browns -10

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Browns -475, Lions +350

Early pick: DET +10

The Browns are looking at potentially not having Baker Mayfield depending on the extent of his knee injury. Yes, they are likely to have Nick Chubb back, but I don’t think the Lions just go belly up here. The Lions tied the Steelers in an ugly game that was made uglier by the fact that the Steelers had to roll with their backup quarterback. D’Andre Swift is going to be leaned on heavily and the Patriots run game just torched the Browns defense. Lions cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.