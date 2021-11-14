Opening Week 11 49ers vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and head into that game having lost five of six games. They face a Jaguars squad that showed some fight against the Indianapolis Colts. They came up short but if James Robinson remains healthy, they’ll look to lean on him when they host the 49ers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the 49ers-Jaguars Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -6

Point total: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -255, Jaguars +205

Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5

Opening point total: 47

Opening moneyline: 49ers -235, Jaguars +190

Early pick: SF -5.5

Giving the edge to the 49ers here even with the Jaguars looking better in recent weeks. The Jaguars aren’t going to be able to throw against this defense as they are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (at least before their Week 10 game). Even if the 49ers are coming off a loss, I think their offense is more flexible and their defense is better than the Jaguars. They hold off the Jaguars and get back on track.

