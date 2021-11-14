Opening Week 11 Packers vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In a close matchup early, the Packers took the shutout win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Aaron Rodger's return to the field, he didn’t do much as it was backup running back AJ Dillon that scored two touchdowns in the team’s 17-0 win. The Vikings went in as underdogs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, but they rode their offensive momentum to a victory. Firing on all cylinders, wide receiver Justin Jefferson ended up with nine receptions for 143 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Packers-Vikings Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Packers -2.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

Opening point spread: Packers -2

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -130, Vikings +110

Early pick: GB -2

This NFC North matchup just got super interesting with both teams coming off of big games. The Packers' offense struggled to get going in Week 10, but they should be back to their normal schedule this week. The Vikings seem like they are playing better than they should be and it doesn’t feel sustainable. Rodgers is accustomed to picking apart defenses and the Vikings are going to be able to put up little in ways of defending it.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.