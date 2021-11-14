Opening Week 11 Dolphins vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins come into the game riding high after a stunning 22-10 upset of the Baltimore Ravens. Tua Tagovailoa — active but the backup due to his finger injury — came on in relief after Jacoby Brissett hurt his knee. Tua was 8/13 for 158 yards and a rushing score in the win. Meanwhile, the Jets were crushed at home by the Buffalo Bills 45-17 and can’t get Zach Wilson back soon enough.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Dolphins-Jets Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -150, Jets +130

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -140

Early pick: MIA -2.5

This feels like such an icky pick. The Dolphins pulled their performance against the Ravens out of nowhere. And the Jets apparently don’t have their quarterback of the future quite yet as fans were wanting to see Zach Wilson back under center. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovalioa showed a lot of heart last week coming in for an injured Brissett and leading his team to a big win. This game is probably not going to be pretty, but I think the Dolphins cover in a close one.

