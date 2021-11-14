Opening Week 11 Saints vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Saints gave the Tennessee Titans almost more than they could handle as the Titans barely won, 23-21 at home. For the Saints, Mark Ingram had 47 yards and a touchdown rushing in his first game back as the team’s starting running back with Alvin Kamara sidelined. The Eagles played a close game against the Denver Broncos this week but scampered away with a win. In a tough matchup, wide receiver DeVonta Smith had four receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Saints-Eagles Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: PHI -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: NO +105, PHI -125

Opening point spread: Saints -1

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -110, Eagles -110

Early pick: NO -1

Whether or not the Saints have Kamara will have to be tracked throughout the week, but it has been impressive how good New Orleans has looked even without Jameis Winston. Sure, they haven’t ‘won’ games they were supposed to, but the fight in the team can’t be questioned. They aren’t rolling over for teams and they are staying competitive. I think the Saints have a defense that can contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense and they should be able to come away with a win.

