Opening Week 11 Texans vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Texans wrapped up their bye in Week 10 and had lost eight straight prior to the week off. They face a Titans team that is rolling in spite of losing Derrick Henry to a potentially season-ending injury. The Titans beat the New Orleans Saints, giving them five straight wins against playoff teams from last season. D’Onta Foreman ended up getting the biggest workload, but the team is distributing the ball among all the backs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Texans-Titans Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Titans -10.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Titans -525, Texans +385

Opening point spread: Titans -10

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -475, Texans +350

Early pick: TEN -10

This is a dangerous pick with the Texans coming off their bye week, but I don’t think that they are going to be able to contend in this one. This will be the first meeting of the teams this season and they play again to wrap the regular season in Week 18. The Titans offense is still trying to figure itself out without Henry, but that is nothing compared to the problems that the Texans have. Plus, the Titans' defense has been pretty solid this season and I think they shut down the Texans' offense.

