Opening Week 11 Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals were missing Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins and their absence was felt against a returning Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers won by a score of 34-10. The Seahawks got Russell Wilson back but struggled to get going against the Green Bay Packers' defense. They came up short and lost 17-0, the first offensive shutout of Russell Wilson’s career.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cardinals-Seahawks Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: ARI -1

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: ARI -120, SEA +100

Opening point spread: Seahawks -1

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -120, Cardinals +100

Early pick: ARI +1

Kyler Murray was a game-time decision and hopefully, the extra rest is going to allow him to come back to the field this week. The Cardinals were on a tear before they got bitten by the injury bug. The Packers' defense is solid, but it is still concerning that the Seahawks' offense struggled so much to get going. the wide receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for only 49 yards. I’m making this pick with the assumption that Murray and Hopkins are both full goes.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.