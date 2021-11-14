Opening Week 11 Giants vs. Buccaneers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 10 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Giants come into this game off a bye but having won two of three prior to that. They beat the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders while losing a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs and seem to be finding their rhythm to some degree. On the other hand, the Bucs have lost two straight and are coming off a 29-19 stunner to a Washington Football Team that never trailed.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Giants-Bucs Week 11 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: TB -12

Point total: 51

Moneyline: NYG +475, TB -675

Opening point spread: Bucs -12

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -675, NYG +475

Early pick: NYG +12

I do think that the Buccs come away with a win here to get back on track, but with what we have seen the last few weeks, I can’t say that they will cover here. The Giants were on bye in Week 10 and had played their best three games of football the three games prior. I think they ride that momentum to keep it close and they will cover.

