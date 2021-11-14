 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Team fears Chase Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 vs. Buccaneers

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young suffered a knee injury in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Update: There’s a possibility that the second-year pass rusher has suffered a torn ACL and could be done for the year.

Update: Young is officially done for the day.

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young has exited Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. He was helped off the field and into the locker room.

The second-year pass rusher was down on the field for a few minute and was offered a medical cart to carry him off the field. He declined and opted to be helped off instead.

This is a tough break for the Washington Football Team, who jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the defending Super Bowl Champions early in the first half. The team also lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a little bit with a collarbone injury, but he managed to return to the action.

Through eight games this season, Young had 25 tackles, three TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. We’ll see how severe this knee injury is because that would be devastating for the WFT defense if they lost him for an extended period of time.

