Report: Team fears Chase Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 vs. Buccaneers

Update: There’s a possibility that the second-year pass rusher has suffered a torn ACL and could be done for the year.

The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Update: Young is officially done for the day.

Washington Football Team rules out Chase Young with a knee injury. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 14, 2021

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young has exited Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. He was helped off the field and into the locker room.

The second-year pass rusher was down on the field for a few minute and was offered a medical cart to carry him off the field. He declined and opted to be helped off instead.

Chase Young was helped off the field and taken to the locker room after injuring his right leg.



This is a tough break for the Washington Football Team, who jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the defending Super Bowl Champions early in the first half. The team also lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a little bit with a collarbone injury, but he managed to return to the action.

Through eight games this season, Young had 25 tackles, three TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. We’ll see how severe this knee injury is because that would be devastating for the WFT defense if they lost him for an extended period of time.